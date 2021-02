The Lucky Star Casino opens Thursday with a special Tribal Night, and then to the general pubic on Friday. (Photo by Hector Lucas)

Fishing enthusiasts will be able to partake in the annual Roman Nose Trout Derby sooner than expected. The event, which was originally set to take place in March, will now take place from Feb. 5-7. The Trout Derby, put on by both The Friends of Roman Nose and the Watonga Chamber of Commerce, will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The three…