Watonga Schools Continue to Tackle a Changing World

Mark Batt Superintendent of Watonga Schools

With COVID-19 affecting multiple aspects of everyday life, Mark Batt, superintendent of Watonga Schools, says the faculty and students all have been going through this experience together. Despite challenges ranging from virtual and in-person learning to new technology, Batt says he’s impressed with how the teachers have adapted and appreciates the support of the community. With an ever…