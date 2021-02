Watonga Bikes & BBQ Rally Planning has Begun

Watonga will soon have another yearly event to look forward to as the Watonga Bikes & BBQ Rally has begun its planning stages. John Morris and Warren Hock are putting on this event, and they spoke about the plans they have in store for the event, which will take place May 7-8. From live entertainment to events for children, both Morris and Hock hope to include something for everyone of all…