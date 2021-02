OSBI served a search warrant on Jan. 28 in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro. As a result of the search warrant, 35- year-old Tyler Wesley Davis, who is also a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, was arrested. (Photo provided)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the assistant chief of the Hydro police department on multiple child sexual exploitation charges. Agents from the OSBI served a search warrant on Jan. 28 in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro. As a result of the search warrant, 35-year-old Tyler Wesley Davis, who is also a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office…