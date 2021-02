Jennifer Haigler will serve another term as County Clerk for Blaine County. (Photo provided)

Jennifer Haigler will serve another term as County Clerk for Blaine County. Haigler was sworn in by Judge Allison Lafferty on Jan. 4, 2021, and has previously served as county clerk for four years. This will be Haigler’s second term as county clerk; however, she has worked for Blaine County in some capacity since December of 2010 and has been a resident of Eagle City for 28 years now. Haigler…