OSDH announced the launch of an online COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Portal to notify Oklahomans when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine and provide more information on how to schedule an appointment. Oklahomans can visit this portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Pre-registration is open for all Oklahomans to enter their personal information to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine…

To access content, please login or purchase a subscription.