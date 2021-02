The Lucky Star Casino opens Thursday with a special Tribal Night, and then to the general pubic on Friday. (Photo by Hector Lucas)

Lucky Star Casino Ready to Open

With the opening of the casino this week, Lucky Star is kicking off its opening with a Tribal Night event. Cheyenne and Arapaho tribe members are invited to an exclusive preview of the brand-new casino on Thursday. A Cheyenne and Arapaho ID will be required for entry. This preview will take place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will include $25 free play for patrons. Door prizes will also be given…